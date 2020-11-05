Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) temporarily close distribution centre on insect find

Baby Bunting’s (ASX:BBN) Dandenong South Distribution Centre has been closed temporarily for inspection and treatment after finding insects in a shipping container.



The company is working closely with the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE).



The shipping container held 320 units of Peg Perego Prima Pappa Follow Me highchairs.



The Khapra beetle is common to many parts of the world.



The beetle can travel in shipping containers and is attracted to cardboard packaging such as that used to transport the highchairs, not the product itself.



Normal operations are expected to progressively recommence from early next week.



All retail stores remain open and continue to trade, although there may be some minor disruption at some stores over the coming weeks.



Shares in Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $4.47.

