Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) completes the bookbuild of Capital Notes

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) has successfully completed the Bookbuild for its offer of Capital Notes.



Following the completion of the Bookbuild, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank confirmed an aggregate Offer size of $450 million, with the ability to raise more or less, and that the Margin has been set at 3.80 per cent per annum.



The Offer size is comprised of an allocation of approximately $295 million of Capital Notes in firm commitments to investors under the Bookbuild and a further allocation of approximately $155 million of Capital Notes to eligible holders of Convertible Preference Shares 2 who elect to reinvest their CPS2 under the Broker Firm Offer.



Shares in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) closed 1.59 per cent lower to $6.83 yesterday.

