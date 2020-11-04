US futures rise as Biden win is predicted: ASX closed 0.1% lower

The Australian share market closed 0.1 per cent lower. Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) shares rose today on the back of a positive business update. They work in infection protection solutions. As for the sectors today Infotech closed the day the highest and Consumer Staples fell lower.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 4 points down to finish at 6,062.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 93 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a lift of 31 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a rise of 283 points.

And the ASX200 futures are suggesting a steady start for tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



Australian retail turnover fell 1.1 per cent in September 2020, seasonally adjusted, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This updates the Preliminary result of -1.5 per cent, and follows a fall of 4.0 per cent in August.



Company news



Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX:DMP) has issued a trading update at its Annual General Meeting today, with Network Sales increasing 14.9 per cent on the prior year and 74 new stores opened. Japan and Germany continue to outperform, due to local virus conditions and the assertive actions of management, while other markets reflect local virus levels and social restrictions. 13,000 additional team members employed. Shares in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX:DMP) closed 2.1 per cent higher at $86.99.



Woolworths (ASX:WOW) posted first quarter sales of $17.9 billion, up 12.3 per cent compared to a year ago.



AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) and medicinal cannabis company SETEK today announce an agreement which will see SETEK provide Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) quality pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis ingredients to AFT.



Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) has entered into an agreement to acquire a property in Castle Hill for $76.25 million. It will buy the site from Charter Hall, from whom it currently leases the site.



Santos, (ASX:STO) Western Australia’s biggest domestic gas producer, today announced a new gas sales agreement to supply natural gas to Western Australian energy solutions provider, Kleenheat.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was Infotech adding 2.7 per cent while the worst performing sector was Consumer Staples, shedding 1.1 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nanosonics (ASX:NAN), rising 12.5 per cent to close at $5.76. Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) and Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) followed higher.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Pendal Group (ASX:PDL), dropping almost 8 per cent to close at $6.34. Shares in Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) followed lower.



Asian markets



Mixed: Japan’s Nikkei has added 2.1per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is almost flat and the Shanghai Composite has lost 0.2 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,899 an ounce.

Iron ore price is 0.8 down at US$117.09.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.4 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.92 lower at US$38.58 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 71.20US cents.



