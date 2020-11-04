Santos, (ASX:STO) signs new gas deal with WA-based Kleenheat

Santos, (ASX:STO) Western Australia’s biggest domestic gas producer, today announced a new gas sales agreement to supply natural gas to Western Australian energy solutions provider, Kleenheat.



Kleenheat is part of Wesfarmers Chemical, Energy and Fertilisers (WesCEF), a group of businesses that will also utilise the gas.



Under the contract, Santos will supply more than 16 petajoules of gas from its Varanus Island processing operations over three years from 2021.



Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 0.8 per cent higher at $4.99.

