Woolworths (ASX:WOW) report their first quarter sales are up 12.3%

Woolworths (ASX:WOW) posted first quarter sales of $17.9 billion, up 12.3 per cent compared to a year ago.



Australian Food total sales increased by 12.9 per cent in Q1 as customers consumed more at home, demand for eCommerce services showed no sign of slowing and the team delivered a successful Disney+ Ooshies program.



During the quarter, 22 BIG W stores were closed to in-store customers and 85 ALH venues were closed in Victoria.



BIG W stores reopened on 28 October and ALH venues will reopen on 9 November.



New Zealand Food sales growth moderated over the quarter due to easing COVID restrictions and lower market growth rates with total sales growth of 6.9% in Q1.



Shares in Woolworths (ASX:WOW) are trading 0.4 oer cent lower at $38.66.

