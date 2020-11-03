AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) signs an agreement with Setek

AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) and medicinal cannabis company SETEK today announce an agreement which will see SETEK provide Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) quality pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis ingredients to AFT.



It follows the two companies signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in October 2019 to work together in the research, development, and commercialisation of medicinal cannabis products.



The agreement envisages AFT selling medicinal cannabis products into selected, markets starting with Australia and New Zealand.



Shares in AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) closed 2.78 per cent higher at $4.81.

