Pushpay (ASX:PPH) report NPAT is up 107 per cent

Pushpay (ASX:PPH) increased operating revenue by US$29.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2020, when compared to the prior comparable period, from US$56.0 million to US$85.6 million, an increase of 53 per cent.



NPAT improved by US$6.9 million over the six months from US$6.5 million to US$13.4 million, an improvement of 107 per cent.



Total revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2020 increased by US$29.2 million, when compared to the prior comparable period, from US$57.4 million to US$86.6 million, an increase of 51 per cent.



The company is continuing to gain further market share in the US faith sector.



Shares in Pushpay (ASX:PPH) closed 5.56 per cent higher at $8.74.

