The IVE Group (ASX:IGL) has finalised the long term, 5 year contract with Australian Community Media that is expected to generate around $100 million revenue over the life of the contract.



Additionally, IVE has completed the acquisition of selected assets of ACM’s web offset printing operation in Mandurah, Western Australia.



IVE Group is Australia’s leading holistic marketing company.



Shares in the IVE Group (ASX:IGL) are trading 1.33 per cent higher at 76 cents.