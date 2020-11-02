Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM) completes acquisition Ziron tech

Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM), through its subsidiary ASM Technology Corporation, has successfully completed the acquisition of 95 per cent of its joint venture partner Ziron Tech.



Through this acquisition, they now own Ziron Tech’s patented low emission, high purity metal-refining technology and the pilot plant in Korea.



ASM is focused on producing specialty metals and oxides for advanced technologies and is the 100 per cent owner of the Dubbo Project.



Located in central-western NSW, the Dubbo Project has a long-term resource of zirconium, rare earths, niobium and hafnium– a globally significant source of these critical materials for a diverse range of emerging and sustainable technologies.



Shares in Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM) are trading 6.57 per cent higher at $3.57.



