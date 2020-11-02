IAG (ASX:IAG) restructures CEO exits

IAG’s (ASX:IAG) Australian CEO Mark Milliner will leave the company at the end of November as it splits its Australian business into two arms – Direct Insurance Australia and Intermediated Insurance Australia.



Michelle McPherson has been confirmed as CFO after acting in that capacity since joining IAG in April this year.



The company says the changes will set it up well for success as it continues to focus on delivering a simpler, stronger and more resilient business that meets the evolving needs of its customers and communities.



While an internal and external search is underway IAG Executive General Manager, Consumer Distribution Amanda Whiting will be acting Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia.



Shares in IAG (ASX:IAG) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $4.73.



