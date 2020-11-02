CSRs (ASX:CSR) profit slides 15%

Building products supplier CSR’s (ASX:CSR) net profit slid 15 per cent to $58.7 million for the six months to September when compared to the year earlier period.



The drop in net profit was partly due to lower earnings in CSR’s aluminium arm, reflecting a decline in aluminium prices.



The company declared an interim dividend of 8.5 cents a share fully-franked.



Chief executive Julie Coates says, “while it has been a challenging half on many fronts, we are very pleased with the performance of Building Products.”



Shares in CSR (ASX:CSR) are trading 2.7 per cent higher at $4.53.



