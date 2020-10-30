Autohome takeover bid for iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ)

Automotive portal operator, iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ) has received a non-binding proposal from Autohome Inc. to acquire the shares of iCar for A$0.50 cash per share by way of a scheme of arrangement.



Autohome operates an automotive Internet platform for consumers in China.



It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of US$11.5 billion.



The proposal is subject to a number of conditions including negotiation and signing of transaction documentation, FIRB approval and iCar shareholder and court approval.



Shares in iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ) are trading 33.3 per cent higher at 44 cents.

