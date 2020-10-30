Heartland (ASX:HGH) NPAT up 7.2% YoY

New Zealand-registered bank, Heartland Group Holdings (ASX:HGH) has released its results for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.



Adjusted net profit after tax (NPAT) was $78.9 million, which is a 7.2 per cent increase year on year.



Excluded from this NPAT is an economic overlay of $9.6 million pre-tax which Heartland applied to its potential credit losses in response to the ongoing uncertainties relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Gross finance receivables grew strongly to $4.6 billion, up $215 million on the 2019 financial year result.



