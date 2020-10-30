Ares takeover bid for AMP (ASX:AMP)

AMP (ASX:AMP) has confirmed that it received a takeover offer from Ares Management Corporation.



US-based Ares lobbed an indicative, non-binding, conditional proposal to acquire 100 per cent of the shares by way of scheme of arrangement.



AMP says the discussions are “at a very preliminary stage and there is no certainty that a transaction will eventuate.”



It plans to continue its portfolio review and says it ”has received significant interest in its assets and businesses”.



Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP) are trading 16.2 per cent higher at $1.49

