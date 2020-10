Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) has completed its investment in FinClear Holdings.



FinClear is a leading a provider of technology, trading infrastructure, and ASX market-access services to wealth, stockbroking, platform, and fintech customers.



Magellan’s investment comprises $20 million for around 16 per cent shareholding (fully diluted) and will have a representative on the Board of FinClear.



Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) are trading 1.6 per cent lower at $56.64.