The Consumer Price Index rose 1.6% this quarter: ASX tracking 0.02% higher at 1 pm

The S&P/ASX 200 index is 2 points up at 6,053. On the futures market the SPI is suggesting a fall of 5 points.



Economic news



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6 per cent this quarter. Over the twelve months to the September 2020 quarter the CPI rose 0.7 per cent. Child care was the most significant rise, contributing 0.9 percentage points, following the end of free child care on 13 July.



Broker moves



Citi rates Evolution (ASX:EVN) as an Upgrade to a Neutral from a Sell. Citi observes the share price has underperformed the US dollar gold price since mid September. This now provides an opportunity to hold a quality gold stock that has two significant opportunities in Cowal and Red Lake.Target price is $5.50. Shares in Evolution (ASX:EVN) are currently 3.5 per cent higher at $5.76.



Company news



Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) has acquired Billy Creek, a 1,300 hectare property neighbouring the Company’s existing Proserpine prawn farm. Tassal intends to create an enlarged Proserpine prawn “farming precinct” with the addition of Billy Creek. The combination of the two properties (i.e. Proserpine + Billy Creek) provides an opportunity for an additional circa 350 hectares of ponds, supporting a total of circa 800 hectares of ponds across the wider precinct. Shares in Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) are currently 1.7 per cent lower $3.70.



IPO



Coda Minerals (ASX:COD) started trading today. The mineral exploration and development company issued their shares at $0.30, started trading at $0.51 and is currently at $0.45.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector is Infotech adding 2.5 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Energy the sector shedding 1.4 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Blackmore’s (ASX:BKL) rising 12.3 per cent to $71.59, followed by shares in United Malt Group (ASX:BLD) and Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF).



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) dropping 7.6 per cent to $2.78, followed by shares in Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) and Adbri (ASX:ABC).



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,907 an ounce.

Iron Ore Price has added 0.4 per cent at $115.13.

Iron ore futures are steady.

One Australian dollar is buying 71.30US cents.



