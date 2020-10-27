Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) see gold sales fall 21% in the last quarter

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) sold 172,759 ounces of gold in the September quarter, 21 per cent below the previous three months.



Evolution’s production was achieved with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,198 per ounce, up from $1,088 per ounce in the previous quarter.



Covid-19 continues to be proactively managed with no material impact to operations.



At the end of the period, Evolution had cash in the bank of $369.7 million and bank debt of $550 million.



Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $5.58

