LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) report annualised recurring revenue has grown to $57.1 million, up 33 per cent in the last year.



Cash receipts rose 41 per cent to $12 million.



Customer numbers rose to 1116 at the end of September from 1092 at the end of June.



LiveTiles Limited (ASX:LVT) is the global leader in intranet and workplace technology software.



Shares in LiveTiles Limited (ASX:LVT) shares are trading 3.9 per cent lower at 25 cents.



