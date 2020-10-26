Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) signs a long-term contract with Aware Super

Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) has signed a long-term contract with Aware Super for the implementation of an ecosystem of Bravura products, underpinned by Sonata Alta.



They will provide the technology to power its mission-critical operations, which support the administration of the retirement savings of its members.



Aware Super is implementing an integrated ecosystem of Bravura products, underpinned by Sonata Alta and encompassing AdviceOS, Babel SuperStream messaging and member and adviser digital offerings.



The contract is for an initial term of 7 years.



Aware Super (previously First State Super) is Australia’s second largest superannuation fund, managing nearly $130 billion in retirement savings for more than 1 million members.



Shares in Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $3.27.

