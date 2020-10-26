Carlyle & Pacific Equity Partners up offer for Link (ASX:LNK)

Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners have upped their offer for Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) to a cash price of $5.40 per share.



It comes after the consortium’s earlier $2.8 billion offer was rebuffed.



The Consortium has told Link Group that shareholders holding over 14.6 per cent of Link Group shares have stated their intention to vote in favour of the revised proposal in the absence of a superior proposal.



The new offer for all of Link, excluding its 44 per cent holding in Property Exchange Australia, or PEXA, is $3.80 per share.



Shares in Link (ASX:LNK) are trading 1.22 per cent higher at $4.96