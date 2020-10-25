IVE Group (ASX:IGL) inks deal with Australian Community Media

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) has inked a long-term contract with Australian Community Media (ACM) which is expected to generate revenues of $100 million over the five-year term.



The contract is for printing and distribution of publications currently published and managed by ACM.



To support the contract, IVE will acquire selected assets of ACM's web offset printing operation in Mandurah, Western Australia.



Completion is due on October 30.



Shares in IVE Group (ASX:IGL) are trading 5.48 per cent higher at $0.77



