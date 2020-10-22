Aus Tin Mining (ASX:ANW) acquire Mackenzie Coal Project

Aus Tin Mining (ASX:ANW) has signed a binding Term Sheet with Resources and Energy Investments Pty Ltd to acquire its interests in the Mackenzie Coal Project in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.



Mackenzie includes a previously announced Indicated and Inferred JORC Resource of 138.1Mt of potential low volatile Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) quality coal, and is being acquired by REI from the liquidators of previous owner MRV Bowen Basin Coal Pty Ltd.



The proposed acquisition of Mackenzie complements the previously announced proposed acquisition of the Ashford Coking Coal Project in NSW.

