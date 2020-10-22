Alliance (ASX:AQZ) signs contract extension with BHP Olympic Dam

Alliance (ASX:AQZ) has signed a contract extension with BHP Olympic Dam for a period of three years with two 12-month extension options, permitting a full term of up to five years.



The extension will see Alliance continue to operate charter services for the BHP Olympic Dam mine site operations as well as scheduled services supporting the local community of Roxby Downs.



Alliance has been servicing Olympic Dam and the Roxby Downs community since 2007 and if exercised for the full term by the end of this contract extension will see continuous operations in support of Olympic Dam, by Alliance, of at least 19 years.



The contract will see the introduction of Fokker 100 jet aircraft, a 100 passenger seat aircraft, into Olympic Dam Airport to coincide with the significant upgrades that are currently occurring to the airport which are due for completion in February 2021.



Passengers will enjoy a quicker flight between Adelaide and Roxby Downs with a reduction of 20 minutes or 25 per cent.



Shares in Alliance (ASX:AQZ) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $3.42.



Picture Source: Alliance Aviation