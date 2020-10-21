Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) report gold production fell 19%

Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) reports their performance during the September quarter reflects the consistent performance of the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and the impact of industrial action at the Syama Gold Mine in Mali during the quarter.



Total gold production fell 19 per cent from the June quarter, primarily driven by the delay at Syama.



Extensive negotiations with Resolute site-based employees, the Union and Government Officials has resulted in a conciliation agreement and the cancellation of further planned strike action, as announced on 28 September 2020.



This provides a solid basis for Syama operations to progress in line with expectations during the December quarter.



An interim government has now been established in Mali following the Coup on 18 August 2020.



As a result, supply links into Mali have re-opened and transportation of key consumables to Syama has been re-established.



Shres in Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) are trading 4.3 per cent lower at 90 cents.

