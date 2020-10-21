Megaport (ASX:MP1) report quarterly growth in customers and ports

Megaport (ASX:MP1) reports record quarterly growth in both customers, up 7 per cent and Ports, up 10 per cent in 1Q FY21, driven by strong demand in North America.



The Company also announced the development of Megaport Virtual Edge and a strategic collaboration with Cisco.



At 30 September 2020, installed locations totalled 385, of which 184 are in North America.



Megaport established a presence in Luxembourg, bringing the Megaport platform to 24 countries and 132 cities globally.



Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) are trading 7.8 per cent lower at $15.48.

