No final dividend payout from MyState (ASX:MYS)

Tasmania-based financial group MyState (ASX:MYS) recorded statutory net profit after tax of $30 million compared with $31 million in the previous year.



The result was after an impairment charge of $4.9 million, principally related to Covid-19 loan provisions.



Core earnings as measured by net operating profit before impairment and tax increased 12.9 per cent to $47.9 million.



The improved core earnings result reflects in part the tailwind of reduced funding costs.



A decision has been made to not pay a final dividend.



Shares in MyState (ASX:MYS) are trading 1.3 per cent higher at $3.80.

