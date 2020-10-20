Dexus (ASX:DXS) report office occupancy slightly reduced in September quarter

Dexus (ASX:DXS) reports a fall in occupany in its industrial and office porfolios through the September quarter although it says rent collection is still remaining high.



Over the quarter to 30 September 2020, a total of 53,600 square metres of office space was leased across 63 transactions in the core portfolio and at development projects underway or completed, and portfolio occupancy remained high at 95.4 per cent.



But in the prior corresponding period occupancy was 96.5 per cent.



Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are trading nearly 3 per cent higher at $9.37.

