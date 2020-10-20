Afterpay (ASX:APT) partners with Westpac to offer savings accounts and cash flow tools

Afterpay (ASX:APT) has partnered with Westpac on its new digital banking platform, which will allow Afterpay customers to use their new savings account to conduct the majority of their money management activities.



Customers will be able to pay bills, withdraw cash and organise their budgeting.



Westpac CEO Peter King says, “we look forward to working with Afterpay to deliver new products and services,”



Afterpay says the advanced core technology available around the world today means it is well placed to ultimately provide these services to its 10 million plus customers across its global footprint.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) Shares are trading 1.24 per cent higher at $98.75.