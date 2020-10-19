Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) to appoint Christopher Saxon as Independent Chairman

Australian property group, Home Consortium (ASX:HMC), has announced that Christopher Saxon will become Independent Chairman from 1 January 2021.



The Hon. Kelly O'Dwyer has also accepted an invitation to join the board of directors.



A resolution to appoint her to the board will be put to shareholders at the annual general meeting on 18 November 2020.



Ms O’Dwyer served as a member of the Australian Parliament for over nine years representing the Liberal Party in the Federal seat of Higgins.



Shares in Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) last traded at $3.55.



