Worley (ASX:WOR) eligible for UKs $540M commercial paper programme

Global engineering company Worley (ASX:WOR) has confirmed that it is eligible for the Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility, for a $540 million commercial paper programme.



Investment-grade rated companies that make a material contribution to the UK economy are eligible to participate in the facility.



The company says that this will strengthen the balance sheet and provide the group with additional headroom to support business activities.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.85 per cent higher at $10.63

