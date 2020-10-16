New Hope (ASX:NHC) cuts 75% of jobs at corporate office

New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) is undergoing a major restructure with up to 75 per cent of the workforce at its corporate office to be made redundant by the end of November 2020.



The company plans to cut the majority of executive positions.



Its CEO, Reinhold Schmid blamed the uncertainty around approvals for the New Acland open cut coal mine, but did note that “in reality, even if [it] were granted approvals for Stage 3 today, [it is] in for a tough couple of years as [it] ramp[s] up again.”



