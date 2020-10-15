Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) online sale up 156% on PCP

Beacon Lighting Group’s (ASX:BLX) group sales have increased 24.3 per cent in the July to September 2020 quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2019.



Online sales soared 156 per cent higher for the period.



Beacon International sales have grown 42 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period. Underlying Net Profit After Tax has increased from $2.2 million to $8.4 million.



The company says retail trading conditions have been supportive of the lighting and fan product categories, except in the Melbourne region. Melbourne stores have been closed to retail customers since 6 August 2020 but have remained open for processing online orders, Click & Collect contact-free pickups and our trade customers.



