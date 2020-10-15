Tilt Renewable (ASX:TLT) production up 43% on PCP

Tilt Renewable’s (ASX:TLT) production result for the July to September 2020 quarter was 43 per cent above the prior corresponding period, primarily due to the commissioning of the Dundonnell Wind Farm.



Australian fully operational asset production, excluding Dundonnell was 4.7 per cent below last year’s result for the same period.



The company attributes the drop to the curtailment of Snowtown 1 in South Australia and the higher incidence of asset turn down to avoid negative price intervals.



New Zealand production dropped 2.5 per cent below last year’s result, due to lower asset availability caused by a mid-life major maintenance program at Tararua 3 and high winds affecting routine maintenance activities.



Shares in Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) are trading x per cent higher/lower at $x.xx.



