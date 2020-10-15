Shareholder pressure forces more Boral (ASX:BLD) board changes

Boral (ASX:BLD) is looking to shift up its board composition again following shareholder concerns regarding director accountability for past performance and the level of representation by Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW).



Boral’s Chairman, Kathryn Fagg, has indicated that she is willing to retire from the Board at the upcoming AGM.



Despite this, the company has requested that she stand for re-election to support leadership stability and continuity amidst the ongoing board renewal, leadership changes and portfolio review.



Pending re-election she will stay, on the basis that she will retire and there will be an orderly transition to a new chairman in 2021.



Seven Group Holdings has also indicated that it will withdraw its nomination of Richard Richards for the board.



