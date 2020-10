Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN)’s New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Kimmy Higgins has received a permanent appointment for his position, effective immediately.



Mr. Higgins had stepped up to lead the bank’s New Zealand operations, after Paul Smeaton left the position vacant in July.



Jimmy Higgins was in pole position for the job, considering his 12 years in crucial roles at the firm and experience in dealing with natural disasters.



Shares in Suncorp (ASX:SUN) are trading 0.79 per cent higher at $8.89.