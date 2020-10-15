Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) secures $10m deal with LMU of Munich

Imaging solutions provider, Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has secured a $10-million deal with Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich to provide its Visage-7 technology.



Under the contract, Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) will provide this differentiating imaging platform to the German educator’s radiology and subspecialty imaging departments.



Visage Imaging Managing Director Malte Westerhoff has expressed his confidence that Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)’s technology will “further enhance efficiency and boost better patient outcomes” for one of Europe’s top academic hospitals.



Shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) are trading 5.26 per cent higher at $30.54

