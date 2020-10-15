Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) secures $10m deal with LMU of Munich

Company News

by Michael Luu October 15, 2020 11:30 AM

Imaging solutions provider, Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has secured a $10-million deal with Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich to provide its Visage-7 technology.

Under the contract, Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) will provide this differentiating imaging platform to the German educator’s radiology and subspecialty imaging departments.

Visage Imaging Managing Director Malte Westerhoff has expressed his confidence that Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)’s technology will “further enhance efficiency and boost better patient outcomes” for one of Europe’s top academic hospitals.

Shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) are trading 5.26 per cent higher at $30.54

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.