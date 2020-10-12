Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) acquires Delta Financial Systems

Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) has bought UK software company Delta for $41.5 million.



Delta provides technology to power complex pensions administration in the UK market.



They support the administration of SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) and SSASs (Small Self-Administered Schemes), including the full range of complex client drawdown options available under the pension freedoms legislation.



Delta’s technology currently supports the needs of more than 30 UK clients.



Delta’s products represent a natural extension to Bravura’s core Sonata offering and expand Bravura’s ecosystem of products and services.



Shares in Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) are trading 5.6 per cent higher at $3.57.

