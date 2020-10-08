Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) acquires Danish company, Agnitio

Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) has entered into a binding Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Agnitio, a Danish company.



Agnitio provides a leading solution for remote selling for life sciences customers creating Digital Sales Rooms for customer engagements.



Agnitio solutions enable pharma and medtech companies to respond to the needs of their customers in the age of Covid-19, enabling and supporting health care professionals, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders.



Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) will pay $3.3 million, with another $1.65 million in potential sales milestone payments.



Shares in Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) are trading 1.49 per cent lower at $1.32.

