Transurban (ASX:TCL) report traffic is down 25% in September quarter

Transurban (ASX:TCL) shows average daily traffic for the September quarter decreased by 25.2 per cent.



While volumes were down at a Group level, traffic continued to improve from lows experienced during April in Brisbane, Sydney, the Greater Washington Area and Montreal.



Significant impacts to traffic on CityLink in Melbourne continued as a result of ongoing government mandated restrictions on movement.



Transurban is looking for equity partners into its Greater Washington Area assets to release significant capital into the business.



Transurban continues to explore a number of potential opportunities across each of its markets, particularly in Sydney and North America.



Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 1.06 per cent lower at $14.

