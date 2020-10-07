Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) posts record quarter

Installment payment platform Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) reports record third quarter 2020 results with underlying merchant sales increasing 231.5 per cent year on year to $318 million.



Active Consumers for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020 rose 178.1 per cent year on year to 1.79 million.



Several consumer friendly products were launched during the quarter, including Sezzle Up (to enable consumers to build credit), Sezzle Anywhere (a gift card and affiliate product that allows consumers to shop with retailers Sezzle is not integrated with), Sezzle Spend (a rewards program), and in-store capabilities through Sezzle’s virtual card or direct POS integration.



They also partnered Ally Lending for long-term financing solutions during this quarter.



Shares in Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) are trading 8.75 per cent higher at $8.70.

