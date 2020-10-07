UBS retains buy rating on Costa Group (ASX:CGC)

Investment bank UBS has maintained its buy rating on fruit and vegetable wholesaler Costa Group (ASX:CGC)



The bank says there are three reasons behind the buy rating, firstly the Improving earnings outlook underpinned by stronger demand for grocery in the near-term on the back of increased at-home

consumption and more normal supply.



Secondly Costa’s improving balance sheet post last year's capital raise and finally the business’s attractive growth adjusted valuation.

UBS 12 month price target for Costa Group is A$3.55. Shares in the company are currently trading at



Shares in Costa Group (ASX:CGC) are trading 3.09 per cent higher at $3.67

