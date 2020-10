The Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) total sales growth up 11.8 per cent versus the prior corresponding period.



Online sales have grown 126 per cent versus prior corresponding period.



Gross Profit income is at $146.9 million up 15.9 per cent.



No earnings guidance was given for financial year 2021.



Shares in the Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 6.1 per cent higher at $4.87.