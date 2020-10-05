Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) report Korbel gold mineral resource increases to 3.3Moz

Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) is pleased to provide an update on its resource estimate, within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold Project located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt.



Korbel Interim Gold Mineral Resource increases to 3.3 million ounces.



Additional drilling is planned on new high grade Block B Southeast extension zone.



NVA CEO, Christopher Gerteisen says “the thickness of mineralisation at Korbel Blocks A and B is consistent throughout.’



Shares in Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) are trading 5 per cent higher at $0.10.

