Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) confirm DRP issue price for 2020 final dividend

Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) advises that the issue price of shares to be issued to shareholders who have elected to participate in Sequoia’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2020 final dividend has been calculated as $0.3396 per share.



The price for the 2020 final dividend has been calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of Sequoia’s shares over the period of five trading days between Monday, 28 September 2020 and Friday, 2 October 2020.



The payment date of Sequoia’s 2020 final dividend, and the date on which the DRP shares will be issued to participating shareholders, is Monday, 12 October 2020.



Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) are trading 2.9 per cent higher at $0.36.

