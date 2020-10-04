SEEK (ASX:SEK) appoint Professor Linda Kristjanson AO to the board

SEEK (ASX:SEK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Linda Kristjanson AO as a non-executive Director.



Linda is a leading figure in the education sector with an academic career spanning four decades across Australia, Canada and the United States.



Linda was Vice-Chancellor and President of Swinburne University of Technology from May 2011 until her retirement in August 2020.



In 2002, Linda was named the Australian Telstra Business Woman of the Year in recognition of her entrepreneurial work in health and science and, in 2017, was awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia in honour of her distinguished service to tertiary education through leadership and governance roles, strategic and innovative university reforms, contributions to cancer research and palliative care, and to women.



