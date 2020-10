Immuno-oncology company, Imugene (ASX:IMU) has been granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office which it says protects its cancer growth factor immunotherapy platform.



The patent protects the method of composition and method of use of Imugene’s Ohio State University licensed vaccines out to 2035.



The company says this is a core US patent in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market.



Shares in Imugene (ASX:IMU) are trading 5.9 per cent higher at 5 cents.