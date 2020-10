Kitchen appliance manufacturer, Breville Group (ASX:BRG) has acquired Baratza on a cash and debt free basis for approximately US$60 million.



Seatle based coffee grinding company Baratza designs and markets premium coffee grinders for North American and international markets.



Breville paid around US$43 million from existing cash reserves, and the remaining US$17 million by issuing additional shares in the company.



Shares in Breville Group (ASX:BRG) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $25.97.