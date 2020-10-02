nib Holdings (ASX:NHF) annual NPAT down 40%

nib Holdings (ASX:NHF) has released its 2020 annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020.



NiB group revenue grew 3.4 per cent to $2.5 billion.



Net profit after tax however plummeted 40 per cent to $89.2 million.



Statutory earnings per share were also down 40 per cent to 19.8 cents per share.



The board has decided to make a final dividend of 4.0 cents per share fully franked, bringing the full year dividend to 14.0 cents per share.



Covid-19 had significant impacts on the company’s international students and workers business and major disruption to nib travel operations.



Shares in nib Holdings (ASX:NHF) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $4.17.

