Buddy Technologies (ASX:BUD) to launch LIFX lights in Costco

IoT and cloud-based solutions Buddy Technologies (ASX:BUD) has announced that big-box retail availability of its LIFX smart lights in the United States is about to significantly expand, with the addition of Lowe’s and Costco to its roster of retail partners.



Costco is the world’s third largest retailer (after Walmart and Amazon, with annual sales of US$153 billion) and the move to stock LIFX smart lights in the US follows Costco UK’s decision to assort LIFX products earlier this year.



Costco will have exclusive LIFX smart light bundles, and will initially commence sales via their online store at Costco.com.



Expansion to Costco’s nearly 550 U.S. warehouse clubs is expected in 2021.



