Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) reports Zilosul reduces pain in knee patients

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) report that patients receiving Zilosul reported a reduction in pain.



In the 76 patients treated, 73.7 per cent reported at least a 25 per cent reduction in pain with 52.6 per cent of patients reporting a greater than 50 per cent reduction in pain.



Paradigm released its first set of data using the WOMAC pain scoring index.



The Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC)™ is a widely used to evaluate the condition of patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and hip, including pain, stiffness, and physical functioning of the joints.



The WOMAC pain score which is a composite of 5 pain subgroups demonstrated pain reductions across patients in; night-time pain (63.7%); sitting (56.1%), standing (49.8%), walking on flat surface (45.6%) and pain on stairs (39.1%).



Shares in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) are trading 7.9 per cent higher at $2.86.

